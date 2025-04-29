Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Ava Keady

The rap trio said they reject any suggestion that they would ‘seek to incite violence’.

Kneecap have apologised to the families of David Amess and Jo Cox.

The group came under fire recently for remarks made during their concerts and their Coachella set.

Footage from one of their 2023 London gigs is being assessed by counter terrorism police.

Just yesterday, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch demanded the band be prosecuted over their alleged comments.

Now, in a statement via X, Kneecap have rejected ‘any suggestion’ that they would ‘seek to incite violence’.

“They want you to believe words are more harmful than genocide.

“Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history,” read the statement.

It continued: “We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.

“An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action. This distortion is not only absurd – it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation.”

The statement continued to outline the ongoing’s in Gaza, with the band scrutinising the British government for continuing to arm Israel.

“At least 20,000 children in Gaza have been killed.

“The British government continues to supply arms to Israel, even after scores of NHS doctors warned Keir Starmer in August that children were being systematically executed with sniper shots to the head.

“Instead of defending innocent people or the principles of international law, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine,” they added.

The band apologised to the Amess and Cox families and said they ‘never intended to cause you hurt’.

“Kneecap’s message has always been — and remains — one of love, inclusion, and hope.

“This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that.”

The post concluded: “Suddenly, days after calling out the US administration at Coachella to applause and solidarity, there is an avalanche of outrage and condemnation by the political classes of Britain.

“The real crimes are not in our performances; the real crimes are the silence and complicity of those in power. Shame on them.”

