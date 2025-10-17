Search icon

News

17th Oct 2025

Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley dies aged 74

Harry Warner

His family announced the news.

Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley has died aged 74, his family has announced.

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley was one of the founding members of the iconic American rock band KISS.

In a statement to the media, his family said Frehley was surrounded by loved ones when he died and that they were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

“We were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” the statement added.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.”

The statement provided to Variety continued: “The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Ace Frehley without face paint in 2021. Credit: Getty.

Frehley was known for his “Spaceman” persona and was on the original line up of the band as lead guitar and vocals with Paul Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Gene Simmons on vocals and bass guitar, and Peter Criss on drums and vocals.

The heavily influential rock band used black and white face paint to assume the characters of Demon, Starchild, Spaceman and Catman.

In a joint statement, former band mates Stanley and Simmons said, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”

Kiss first formed in 1973 with the band creating hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and God of Thunder while selling 100 million records by 2024.

In 1982, Frehley quit the group who would keep performing with different musicians.

The founding members of KISS (Frehley right). Credit: Getty

He returned for the band’s 1996 reunion tour and stayed on until 2002.

The original members were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1951.

In 2024, the band sold its music and intellectual property to a Swedish music investor for a figure estimate to be around $300m (£237m), marking the band’s retirement.

Frehley had intended to perform in California at an upcoming date, but cancelled after a fall at his studio in September.

Representatives said in a statement at the time: “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

He later cancelled the remainder of his tour dates due to “ongoing medical issues”.

Frehley is survived by his wife Jeanette and his daughter, Monique.

Topics:

Ace Frehley,kiss,Music,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump agrees location to meet Vladimir Putin for Ukraine talks

News

Donald Trump agrees location to meet Vladimir Putin for Ukraine talks

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories