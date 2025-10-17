Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley dies aged 74

His family announced the news.

Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley has died aged 74, his family has announced.

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley was one of the founding members of the iconic American rock band KISS.

In a statement to the media, his family said Frehley was surrounded by loved ones when he died and that they were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

“We were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” the statement added.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.”

The statement provided to Variety continued: “The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Ace Frehley without face paint in 2021. Credit: Getty.

Frehley was known for his “Spaceman” persona and was on the original line up of the band as lead guitar and vocals with Paul Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Gene Simmons on vocals and bass guitar, and Peter Criss on drums and vocals.

The heavily influential rock band used black and white face paint to assume the characters of Demon, Starchild, Spaceman and Catman.

In a joint statement, former band mates Stanley and Simmons said, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”

Kiss first formed in 1973 with the band creating hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and God of Thunder while selling 100 million records by 2024.

In 1982, Frehley quit the group who would keep performing with different musicians.

The founding members of KISS (Frehley right). Credit: Getty

He returned for the band’s 1996 reunion tour and stayed on until 2002.

The original members were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1951.

In 2024, the band sold its music and intellectual property to a Swedish music investor for a figure estimate to be around $300m (£237m), marking the band’s retirement.

Frehley had intended to perform in California at an upcoming date, but cancelled after a fall at his studio in September.

Representatives said in a statement at the time: “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

He later cancelled the remainder of his tour dates due to “ongoing medical issues”.

Frehley is survived by his wife Jeanette and his daughter, Monique.