Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

She blamed Kanye West for the stress

Kim Kardashian has suffered a brain aneurysm, the famous reality TV star has revealed.

The medical diagnosis was shared in the premiere of the seventh series of ‘The Kardashians’ which is set to air tonight as reported by TMZ.

As per the NHS, an aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain which can be particularly dangerous in a scenario where it bursts.

In a clip from the episode which has been released before the show airs, Kim can be seen getting a routine MRI when the “little aneurysm” is discovered.

In the clip she says she was told by doctors that her aneurysm was probably caused by stress.

Kim Kardashian getting a scan. Credit: Hulu.

Despite Kim blaming her ex-husband for the stress he caused her as a reason for the aneurysm in the show, medical sources say there is no direct link between stress and the development of aneurysms.

However, it can be a cause for a ruptured one.

Later on in the episode the reality star says her divorce from the controversial rapper also caused her psoriasis, a skin condition, to flare up following the stress of her divorce.

She also stressed that Kanye West is still in her life despite the divorce, noting the four children the two have had together.

Kim married Kanye back in 2014, filing for divorce in 2021, making it official in 2022.

They have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.