02nd Oct 2025

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

Ava Keady

There has been a harsh crackdown on breast implants which has been labelled ‘capitalist’.

Kim Jong-Un has ordered North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants.

The leader is reported to be using undercover agents and neighbourhood patrols to catch those carrying out and undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Furthermore, those who are caught face being sent to labour camps.

According to South Korean media outlet Daily NK, one doctor who performed breast augmentation surgery was put on trial alongside two women who underwent the illegal procedure.

The silicone was smuggled in from China by the medical school dropout and he was using it in a procedure at his home when he was caught.

A source in southern North Hwanghae Province commented: “In mid-September, at the cultural hall in the central district of Sariwon, a public trial was held for a doctor who had performed illegal breast surgery and for women who received the operations.”

The trial has been said to be controversial as the trio’s background details as well as how the investigation took place were revealed.

Medical tools, imported silicone and bundles of cash seized were all shown as evidence.

During the trial, the doctor is said to have stood onstage with his head bowed while the women involved were also unable to raise their heads.

Reports have said the women involved told the hearing they wanted to ‘improve their figure’ with the procedure.

The prosecutor said: “Women living in a socialist system have been corrupted by bourgeois customs and have committed rotten capitalist acts.”

Additionally, the judge reportedly promised ‘strict punishment’ having stated the trio took part in an ‘anti-socialist act’.  

NK further revealed that the Security Bureau conducted physical examinations of the women, shocking many in the audience.

It was announced during the trial that from now on, women will be subjected to intensive investigation to see if they have undergone cosmetic procedures leaving many women in fear of being checked.

The case follows an emergency crackdown by the Ministry of Social Security after a rise in cosmetic procedures like breast augmentation and double-eyelid surgery.

A directive was released by the ministry that ‘women in the socialist system are being tainted by bourgeois ideology and are engaging in all kinds of decadent acts.’

A source told NK: “Strike teams have already been deployed in central districts of Pyongyang and are operating in plain clothes.

“Women or doctors caught will face criminal punishment, including terms in labour training camps, on charges of anti-socialist behaviour.”

Amnesty International stated that North Korean regime exercises ‘total control’ over people’s lives, severely restricting their freedom of expression.

Topics:

breast implants,Kim Jong Un,North Korea

