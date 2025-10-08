Search icon

08th Oct 2025

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Ava Keady

2020 became an even worse year when the ex-menu staple was axed by the fast-food chain.

KFC have confirmed the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed.

With the two pieces of Zinger chicken acting as the bun with supercharger Mayo, two slices of melted cheese, and a crispy hash brown in the middle, the Zinger Double Down is back at KFC.

2020 became an even worse year when the ex-menu staple was axed by the fast-food chain, and foodies have been begging the chain to bring back the item ever since.

It made a brief reappearance earlier this year, but was taken off again, a cruel, teasing, torture by the chain.

However, now, prayers have been answered and due to demand, the stack is back for ‘one last time this year’.

The Zinger Double Down will be available in KFC UK restaurants from October 13 costing a slightly increased price of £7.99 on its own (was £7.49 in February), £9.49 as part of a meal, or £10.99 in a meal box.

You’re going to have to be quick if you want to savour a taste of the burger as it will only be available until November 9.

Earlier this year, brand manager at KFC UK&I, Phoebe Syms, discussed the burger, saying: “The Double Down isn’t just a menu item — it’s a KFC icon with a cult following like no other. Fans have been calling for its return for years, and we’re beyond excited to finally bring it back with a fiery twist!

“We’ve made sure it’s everything they remember and more, from the legendary crispy chicken ‘buns’ to brand-new packaging that keeps every bite as perfect as the first. This is all about giving our fans the ultimate Double Down experience they’ve been craving — but they’ll need to be quick, as it’s only here for a limited time!”

Customers are overjoyed over the new of the burger’s return, with one Reddit user dubbing it the ‘holy grail of fast food’.

“They were good. Ridiculous, but good…” wrote another.

Seems to be Kentucky Fried Chicken, Chicken, and more Chicken.

