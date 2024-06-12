Search icon

12th Jun 2024

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

Ryan Price

The disgraced actor admitted to Morgan that he’s been ‘too handsy’ in the past.

Kevin Spacey broke down in tears during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored as he revealed he has lost his house and is millions of dollars in debt following sexual assault allegations.

In his first TV appearance in years, the two-time Academy Award winner spoke for over an hour and a half about the sexual assault charges that came his way in 2017, and the state of his life and career since.

The 64-year-old was one of the first high-profile names to get wrapped up in the MeToo movement, which emerged following the exposure of numerous sexual-abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

Spacey revealed that his Baltimore home, where he lived while shooting House of Cards, is now up for auction — and he was soon planning to pack his stuff into storage.

With tears in his eyes, the American Beauty star admitted that he simply couldn’t foot the debt he owed — which he says amounts to millions.

Spacey added that his financial troubles reached such dire straits that he contemplated filing for bankruptcy on multiple occasions — but just about dodged it every time.

He also admitted that he’s not quite sure where he’s going to live when they end up foreclosing on his place officially.

In the long-form interview, the Hollywood actor disclosed that he received a “message [of support]” from King Charles and that he felt “very, very grateful for that.”

He took the opportunity to distance himself from rumours that he had any involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, saying: “He’s not my friend, I’m not a confidante, I never spent time with him.”

At the beginning of the conversation, when Morgan cut straight to the chase and asked Spacey about his history of sexual misconduct, he said that there were occasions were he had been “too handsy” in the past, and admitted: “Touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

Many peers of Spacey have publicly declared their support for the Seven star, with Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson both expressing hope that he will make a mainstream return to the spotlight.

While he didn’t state any ambitions to get his career back on track, Spacey did open about his removal from the 2018 film All The Money In The World, stating: “I’m hoping that maybe some day our version of the movie might be able to be seen. I was incredibly proud of it.”

Kevin Spacey found not guilty of sexual offences

Stephen Fry and Liam Neeson call for Kevin Spacey to return to acting

Elle Brooke shutting Piers Morgan down is simply the best response of 2023

Kevin Spacey controversially accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

