22nd Sep 2025

Kenyan athlete visiting Russia ‘tricked into army and sent to Ukraine’

‘I didn’t want a military job. I had never served before’

A Kenyan athlete, now captive in Ukraine, was forced into joining the Russian army while visiting the country.

The man, only identified as Evans, was captured by Ukrainian soldiers on the Vovchansk front in Kharkiv Oblast.

Evans explained he was ‘tricked’ into joining the Russian army while he was visiting the country.

In an interview with the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian army, Evans said: “I ended up in Russia without knowing that I had been enlisted in the Russian army. I didn’t want a military job. I had never served before,” per Metro.

He explained that his host in Russia offered him a ‘job’ a day before the end of his two week getaway in Russia.

They presented him with documents he had to sign, which turned out to be for a military post.

Both his phone and passport were concealed, as he was sent away for a week of basic training before heading onto the front line in Ukraine.

“From that moment on, other people came for me. They told me to get in the car,” Evans continued.

Evans ultimately fled from the Russian army and surrendered to Ukrainian forces.

Evans went on to describe the brutal conditions soldiers are met with in the Russian military camp, where orders are barked at them and they are grabbed by their clothes.

The athlete said that if he returned to Russia, he would have been killed.

Russia has been known to enlist foreigners from several Asian and African countries into its forces, sometimes through deception, including soldiers from allies such as North Korea and Belarus.

Evans also said in his interview that fellow recruits included several Africans and Tajiks.

Additionally, young women in South Africa were also targeted in a sleep PR campaign before being tricked into ‘death’ factories, which manufacture weapons for the war.

Social media influencer Cyan Boujee has also used their online platform and fan base to promote the ‘opportunity’, which they advertised as coming with free lessons in Russian and free accommodation.

Boujee has since apologised for endorsing the recruitment programme.

South Africa’s government have also launched an investigation into the scheme following claims of ‘human trafficking’.

