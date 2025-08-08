Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48

Sad news

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48.

Blackstock had been privately battling melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a family representative told Page Six.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news came shortly after Clarkson announced she was postponing the dates of her Las Vegas residency.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together – River, aged 11, and Remington, who is nine years old.

The American Idol star divorced Blackstock in 2022 after a court battle.

A source revealed to Page Six that Clarkson helped to care for her ex-husband during his cancer battle.

“It’s been exhausting and so sad,” a source said.

“Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”