25th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer to require all British adults to have government-issued ID

Sammi Minion

Drones Strike Gaza-Bound Vessel with Greta Thunberg on board

BREAKING

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to introduce new legislation that will require every adult in the UK to own a form of government-issued digital ID, as first reported by Sky News.

The new proposal is part of a new plan to tackle illegal immigration with the new ID set to make up part of each citizen’s right to live and work in the UK.

The new IDs have been dubbed the “Britcard” but will require a full consultation and the passing of legislation before they can be fully rolled out.

Under the new rules, anyone planning to start a new job in the UK must hold a digital ID.

The IDs will be checked against a central database made up of those with the right to work in the country.

The new system is reportedly being implemented as a means of tracking down those working illegally in the UK.

Topics:

News,Politics,UK

