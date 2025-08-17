Keir Starmer to head to White House for meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

BREAKING

Keir Starmer is due to join Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington tomorrow for talks.

It comes after Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska.

Now, Starmer is due to fly out to the US alongside other European leaders for a scheduled meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “This follows the Prime Minister commending President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, reasserting his position that the path to peace cannot be decided without President Zelenskyy, and co-chairing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing this afternoon (Sunday 17 August) to discuss the progress to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees in the event of any deal.

“At the meeting that will take place at the White House tomorrow, the Prime Minister, with other European partners, stands ready to support this next phase of further talks and will reaffirm that his backing for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.”

Starmer will be in attendance alongside Germany’s Friedrich Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen.