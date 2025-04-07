Search icon

07th Apr 2025

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

Harry Warner

The PM will say ‘the world as we knew it has gone’

Keir Starmer is set to address the nation today in a major speech concerning the fallout of Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

The PM is set to state that globalisation in its current form has ended and will promise to “move further and faster” to boost economic growth in the UK.

This will see Starmer increase aid for British businesses in the coming weeks with a selection of measures intended to grow the economy.

It comes after a week that saw Donald Trump implement global tariffs to offset what he sees as unbalanced trading relations with much of the world.

Despite much criticism, the US pressed ahead, slapping tariffs on quite literally every corner of the globe, from China, to the UK to a group of penguins on the Heard and McDonald islands.

The UK received a 10% tariff on exports to the US, less than many others, but still a considerable amount.

In recent days stock markets in the US and Europe have experienced significant losses in the wake of the tariffs.

In order to combat the instability brought about by the shock to the global economy, the UK government has drawn up plans to keep the British economy on track.

Such measures to increase economic activity includes the go-ahead for British Universal Studios theme park in Milton Keynes as well as easing regulations on electric car manufacturers as well as bringing forwards parts of the government’s industrial strategy.

The PM wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that he promises to “help shelter British business from the storm” of Trump’s tariffs and to “do everything necessary” to defend national interest.

Starmer said this week that the government plans to “turbocharge plans” that will “improve domestic competitiveness” to be less exposed to such global shocks.

He explained: “First it was defence and national security. Now it is the global economy and trade. Old assumptions can no longer be taken for granted.

“The world as we knew it has gone. We must rise to meet the moment.

“We are ready for what comes next. The new world is less governed by established rules and more by deals and alliances.

“It demands the best of British virtues, cool heads, pragmatism and a clear understanding of our national interest.”

