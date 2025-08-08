Search icon

08th Aug 2025

Keir Starmer says Israel’s decision to further escalate Gaza offensive is ‘wrong’

Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer says Israel's decision to escalate Gaza offensive is 'wrong'

The UK government have urged Israel to reconsider their decision

Keir Starmer has issued a statement urging the Israeli government to ‘reconsider immediately’ their decision to take control of Gaza City.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement on early Friday morning saying that Israel’s security cabinet have approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.

The statement said the security cabinet voted on “five principles for ending the war”.

They are as follows:

  1. Disarmament of Hamas
  2. Return of all hostages – both living and dead
  3. Demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip
  4. Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip
  5. The existence of an alternative civilian government that is not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority

“The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” the statement said.

“An absolute majority of cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the cabinet would not achieve the defeat of Hamas or the return of the abductees,”  it concluded.

Israel already controls 75% of the Gaza strip, and has its borders sealed.

Keir Starmer has issued a statement urging the Israeli government to ‘reconsider immediately’.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately,” the statement says.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.

“Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. 

“What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution. 

“Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.  

“Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.

“But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.”

