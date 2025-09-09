Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

The firefighter’s union is calling on the PM to cancel the visit from the US President.

The firefighter’s union is calling on the Prime Minister to cancel the visit from the US president.

This is due to the fact that firefighters will be deployed to Chequers during the visit.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said that the visit comes at a time when the service has been ‘stretched to breaking point’ by cuts and wildfires.

They added that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service emailed staff offering overtime for the visit.

General Secretary Steve Wright commented: “Donald Trump is a toxic, authoritarian billionaire who has waged a war on workers and the living standards of ordinary Americans, and enacted a brutal, racist anti-migrant policy at odds with basic humanitarian values.

“Rolling out the red carpet for him with an unprecedented second state visit was always a shocking move for a Labour Government.

“Now we learn that fire cover may be compromised to accommodate it. This could hamper response times and public safety.

“Keir Starmer must cancel this state visit.”