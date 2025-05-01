Keep your dog cool with this outdoor pool designed for pets

To groom it may concern, this outdoor pool for pets is absolutely paw-some!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Calling all fur parents, we have got something sure to make your pet feel absolutely paw-some.

Give your dog the complete spa treatment with this Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon.

That’s right, the dog days are officially over with this durable dog paddling pool.

The outdoor pool for pets is available to buy on Amazon.

Priced at just £27.56, this pool is perfect for some spa relaxation after a ruff day, or to cool down on those warm summer evenings, whatever the occasion, your fur baby is sure to be mutts about this product.

The pool is paw-sitively simple to set up, no inflation is required, just unfold and fill it with water.

Made of thickened PVC with polyester inner mesh, the product is anti-skid and wear resistant.

No need to worry about leaking, the plug is well sealed, with its quick drainable hole making cleanup easy and labour free.

Additionally, the pool’s collapsible and portable design makes it easy to store, carry, or even travel, so your pup can splash about, even if they’re fur from home.

Available in four colours, grey, green, pink and blue; and four sizes, from 80-160cm, choose whichever suits you and your pup best.

There’s no claws to say the pool is just for dogs, other pets, such as cats, would feline fine as this product is purr-fect for them too!

So grab your towels and have a ball in this outdoor pet pool.

You can shop the Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon.

Outdoor furniture deals guide