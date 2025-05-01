Search icon

News

01st May 2025

Keep your dog cool with this outdoor pool designed for pets

Ava Keady

To groom it may concern, this outdoor pool for pets is absolutely paw-some!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Calling all fur parents, we have got something sure to make your pet feel absolutely paw-some.

Give your dog the complete spa treatment with this Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon.

That’s right, the dog days are officially over with this durable dog paddling pool.

Outdoor pool for pets
The outdoor pool for pets is available to buy on Amazon.

Priced at just £27.56, this pool is perfect for some spa relaxation after a ruff day, or to cool down on those warm summer evenings, whatever the occasion, your fur baby is sure to be mutts about this product.

The pool is paw-sitively simple to set up, no inflation is required, just unfold and fill it with water.

Made of thickened PVC with polyester inner mesh, the product is anti-skid and wear resistant.

No need to worry about leaking, the plug is well sealed, with its quick drainable hole making cleanup easy and labour free.

Additionally, the pool’s collapsible and portable design makes it easy to store, carry, or even travel, so your pup can splash about, even if they’re fur from home.

Available in four colours, grey, green, pink and blue; and four sizes, from 80-160cm, choose whichever suits you and your pup best.

There’s no claws to say the pool is just for dogs, other pets, such as cats, would feline fine as this product is purr-fect for them too!

So grab your towels and have a ball in this outdoor pet pool.

You can shop the Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon.

Outdoor furniture deals guide

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

Affiliate

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

By JOE

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

Russia

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

By Nina McLaughlin

Wildlife expert finally answers debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla

Wildlife expert finally answers debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla

By Ava Keady

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

English FA to ban transgender women from women’s football

English FA to ban transgender women from women’s football

By Joseph Loftus

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

Russia

Russia returns journalist’s body without ‘eyeballs or brain’, report says

By Nina McLaughlin

Wildlife expert finally answers debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla

Wildlife expert finally answers debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla

By Ava Keady

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories