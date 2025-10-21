Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

He has been charged with three counts of rape

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl who was 13-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

Hayler, who denies the charges, is alleged to have committed the offences between June and October 2016 while still married to Price.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016. Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley magistrates’ court on November 19. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has received ­support from specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.”

There has been no comment from Hayler, but a legal representative denied the allegations on his behalf.

They said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.

“Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been co-operating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared believing in the judicial system to do so.”

Hayler married Price in 2013 and divorced in 2021.