Search icon

News

21st Oct 2025

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

JOE

He has been charged with three counts of rape

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl who was 13-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

Hayler, who denies the charges, is alleged to have committed the offences between June and October 2016 while still married to Price.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016. Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley magistrates’ court on November 19. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has received ­support from specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.”

There has been no comment from Hayler, but a legal representative denied the allegations on his behalf.

They said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.

“Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been co-operating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared believing in the judicial system to do so.”

Hayler married Price in 2013 and divorced in 2021.

Topics:

News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

prince andrew

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

By Sammi Minion

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

News

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

By Harry Warner

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

Affiliate

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

By Jonny Yates

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

prince andrew

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

By Sammi Minion

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

Affiliate

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

By Jonny Yates

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

News

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

By Harry Warner

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

By Sammi Minion

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

big john

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

By Harry Warner

Load more stories