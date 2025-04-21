Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

She has been updating fans on Harvey’s health journey.

Katie Price has issued a heartbreaking health update on her 22-year-old son Harvey.

The TV star has been updating fans on Harvey’s health journey, sharing that his weight has reached dangerous levels.

Harvey has battled several health issues, including a condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, which provokes a constant feeling of hunger.

The 46-year-old has been trying to help her son lose weight, however has been left disappointed by the results, telling social media he is now almost 30 stone.

Speaking on Snapchat, the OnlyFans creator said: “I’m so heartbroken and gutted that his weight is just going up. I just googled it in stones, 188kg is just a few kg of being 30 stone.

“It’s so life-threatening now, I’m still waiting for the doctors to get back to me, starting on the mounjaro and his journey to a healthy life.”

She added: “It’s so sad his quality of life at the moment where he’s so big, he just can’t really do much. It’s just another thing I have to deal with because he’s at high risk of having a heart attack, he struggles to put his trainers or struggles to walk anywhere, but I love him, and I’m going to help him through this.

“So sad, obesity and his condition is sad, it’s sad to see someone go through it, and he doesn’t understand.”

Just a couple of months ago, Katie revealed she had turned to weight loss jabs in an effort to help control Harvey’s weight.

She referenced the drug Mounjaro which has been known to help suppress appetite and aid weight loss.

The mother of five often shares updates about Harvey and recently revealed he has been her personal cheerleader.

Price is starring in an Easter pantomime production of Pinocchio, and she shared a video on Instagram of Harvey supporting her backstage.

She captioned the clip: “My bestie supporting me on the panto tour. My Harvey bear, lots of fun backstage with my baby boy.”