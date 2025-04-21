Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

Clarkson said he made a ‘simple suggestion’ before Cooper stormed off the farm.

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after this one Jeremy Clarkson request.

Once your average farmer in Chipping Norton, Kaleb Cooper is now one of the most famous farmers in the country after his appearance on the Prime show.

The 26-year-old has been a regular on the show, his spats with Jeremy Clarkson a highlight of the show.

However, it seems like their bickering have reached a peak with Cooper reportedly storming off the farm.

The clash may be included in the upcoming fourth season of the show which is set to hit our screens on May 23.

Writing a column for The Sunday Times, Clarkson spoke about wanting to keep the farm clean, claiming that Cooper ‘never throws anything away’.

“Ask him to put something away and he acts like a seven-year-old who’s been told to tidy his room,” he claimed.

He continued: “He’s not interested in tidiness because it takes time and time is money.”

The 65-year-old wrote that in the farming world, the look of things doesn’t really matter, indicating that Cooper isn’t as clean as the Who Wants to be a Millionaire presenter would hope for.

“When I asked him to help me tidy the farmyard, he immediately got into his ugly pick-up truck and went for a weekend mini break with his family in the Yorkshire Dales,” recalled Clarkson.

Clarkson’s Farm returns to Amazon Prime Video on May 23.