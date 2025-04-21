Search icon

News

21st Apr 2025

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

Ava Keady

Clarkson said he made a ‘simple suggestion’ before Cooper stormed off the farm.

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after this one Jeremy Clarkson request.

Once your average farmer in Chipping Norton, Kaleb Cooper is now one of the most famous farmers in the country after his appearance on the Prime show.

The 26-year-old has been a regular on the show, his spats with Jeremy Clarkson a highlight of the show.

However, it seems like their bickering have reached a peak with Cooper reportedly storming off the farm.

The clash may be included in the upcoming fourth season of the show which is set to hit our screens on May 23.

Writing a column for The Sunday Times, Clarkson spoke about wanting to keep the farm clean, claiming that Cooper ‘never throws anything away’.

“Ask him to put something away and he acts like a seven-year-old who’s been told to tidy his room,” he claimed.

He continued: “He’s not interested in tidiness because it takes time and time is money.”

The 65-year-old wrote that in the farming world, the look of things doesn’t really matter, indicating that Cooper isn’t as clean as the Who Wants to be a Millionaire presenter would hope for.

“When I asked him to help me tidy the farmyard, he immediately got into his ugly pick-up truck and went for a weekend mini break with his family in the Yorkshire Dales,” recalled Clarkson.

Clarkson’s Farm returns to Amazon Prime Video on May 23.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

ChatGPT

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

By Sean Crosbie

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

Self-checkouts

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

By JOE

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

ChatGPT

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

By Sean Crosbie

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

Self-checkouts

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

Pope Francis

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

By Sean Crosbie

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

Pope Francis

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

By Sean Crosbie

Here’s what happens next after the death of Pope Francis

Here’s what happens next after the death of Pope Francis

By Ava Keady

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Germany

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories