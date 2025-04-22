Search icon

22nd Apr 2025

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Ava Keady

Fans were stunned by footage of the singer at the music festival.

Justin Bieber fans have urged him to ‘get help’ after his appearance at Coachella,

There has been concern for the Grammy winning singer’s well being in recent times, however it has reached a peak after fans were left stunned by footage of the singer at the music festival.

In a new video posted to X, the 31-year-old is seen dancing shirtless in the crowd, smoking what looks to be a roll up beside his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon.

Justin’s wife Hailey stepped in and guided the teenager in the other direction as the musician continued to party.

Additionally, he sparked concern last week at the first weekend of the famous Palm Springs festival when the new father of one was seen acting erratically in a TikTok video.

The footage showed the Baby singer hunched over and wobbly on his feet.

Furthermore, eyebrows were raised when he was seen with his pants hanging almost at his ankles.

@offmybieber JUSTINS PANTS I CANTT #justinbieber #coachella #foryou #bieber #bieberfever #blowthisup ♬ original sound – ⋆ ˚｡⋆

Recently, questions have been raised over his relationship with his wife, who welcomed their first child together in August of last year.

He and the 28-year-old model, who have been married since 2018, were seen to have unfollowed each other on social media, and now with his worrying appearances, the questions have become more frequent.

Fans reacted to the videos with major concern, with one writing: “They broke this guy…. I genuinely feel bad for him.”

Another commented: “Can someone please rescue this guy? Seriously.”

