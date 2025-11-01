Search icon

01st Nov 2025

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

Ryan Jarrett

Even JFK’s grandson has criticised the costume.

Julia Fox has sparked backlash after dressing up as Jackie Kennedy for Halloween.

Fox went as Jackie Kennedy on the fateful day her husband, JFK, was assassinated.

Fox was photographed in a powder pink tweed suit, including the blood stains.

JFK was infamously assassinated in an open-top car as it passed through Dallas, Texas in November 1963.

Fox’s costume was immediately lambasted by people online who labelled it ‘disgusting’, ‘tasteless’, and ‘problematic’.

Grandson of the Kennedy’s, Jack Schlossberg, wrote: “Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

However, Fox responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing: “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’

“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.

“Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery.

“It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O.”

