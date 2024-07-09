Julia Fox comes out as lesbian

‘So sorry, boys’

American-Italian Hollywood actress Julia Fox has come out as lesbian.

The Uncut Gems star, who was with Kanye West in 2022, seemingly confirmed the news by responding to a viral video TikTok from creator Emily Gracin in which she said: “Hey that was me. I was that lesbian,” after Gracin joked about spotting “a lesbian with their boyfriend” out together. “It’s like: ‘Aw, you hate that man”.

Fox then apologised to her male exes, saying: “So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fox was married before meeting Kanye West

Before meeting Kanye in 2022, Fox married Peter Artemiev two years prior and they their three-year-old son Valentino in January 2021 before filing for divorce 12 months later.

She once recalled the story of how she met West, claiming the Donda artist asked her to be his girlfriend the first time they met face-to-face.

“He very bluntly asks me: ‘Would you want to be my girlfriend?’: Fox wrote in her memoir Down the Drain. “I instantly burst out laughing. He can’t be serious. A photographer circles the table, snapping candid photos of us midsentence. He follows up with: ‘How would you feel about taking our relationship public?'”

Fox part of Uncut Gems cast

One of Fox’s best roles is her part in Uncut Gems, starring alongside Adam Sandler. The 34-year-old has also featured in the likes of No Sudden Move (2021) and The Deputy.