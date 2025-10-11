Search icon

11th Oct 2025

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jacob Entwistle

The Real Madrid midfielder spoke about tackling the stigma of mental health.

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has spoken for more athletes to ‘show vulnerability’ in a powerful message marking World Mental Health Day.

Admitting that he used to search his name on social media after matches as a young player, the 22-year-old now has changed that and instead blocks out the criticism.

Speaking as a Laureus Ambassador, Bellingham said: “With the development of social media and technology, there’s more ways to attack someone, to make them feel down – and I think there’s still a stigma around talking about mental health.

“I know there’s been times where I’ve felt vulnerable, doubted myself and needed someone to talk to – and, instead, I’ve tried to keep up this macho athlete image of, ‘I don’t need anyone’.

“The truth is that I do, everyone does. And you’ll feel a lot better from talking about your feelings and emotions.”

The world-class midfielder then opened up on the struggles athletes can face and that they should be role-models for others:

“As athletes, it seems like we have the world at our feet or hands – we can do whatever we want, earn so much money and never be affected by it.

“But the reality is, if we can show vulnerability, then it opens up a bigger conversation for people who are struggling in the darkness. It’s the duty of people like me – and the positions we’re in – to be role models.

“I still think athletes are seen as people who should shut up and take it, which is an old-fashioned outlook.

“That hate can be really tough for athletes – and I can really empathise with those who struggle with their mental health. Everyone is allowed their opinion on sport, but there should be limits to the horrible things you can say.

“I’ve never been in a deep hole mentally, but I’ve been around people who have, and it’s sad to see.”

