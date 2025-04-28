JoJo Siwa spends the weekend with Chris Hughes after breaking up with her partner

The pair sparked controversy when they became close in the Big Brother house.

JoJo Siwa has spent the weekend with Chris Hughes after breaking up with her partner Kath Ebbs.

JoJo (21) and Chris (32) sparked controversy when they became close in the Big Brother house.

Viewers of the show were left questioning the nature of their relationship, and were left even more confused after Kath revealed JoJo broke up with them at the show’s wrap party.

Now, in their first weekend out of the house, JoJo was seen having Sunday lunch with Chris and his friends.

A source told The Sun that the pair also spent time together on Saturday, as they were spotted enjoying a walk in London.

Additionally, CBB host Will Best shared an unseen clip of JoJo saying that Chris would be giving her massages in exchange for the ones he received while in the house.

“I also just want to mention I have still not received any massages back and Chris has had about 32 of them!”

The 32-year-old Love Islander replied: “I owe her an IT band massage, I promised everyday and I think I might have said more, but you’ll get it.

“She’s going to get it Sunday.”

JoJo returned to social media on Saturday, hinting at her want to stay in the UK following the show.

The Dance Moms star posted a video to an audio from the ITV show, adding captions that said: “I know you just came out of the Big Brother house do you want anything?

She mimicked the sound, answering: “No. Just the UK.”

The Karma singer continued to repeat the answer, implying that she didn’t need anything but to stay in the UK.

Fans of the show have. been sharing their opinions of JoJo and Chris’s relationship, with one calling JoJo hanging out with Chris and his friends ‘surreal’.

JoJo Siwa now hanging out with Chris and his mates is actually so surreal like what pic.twitter.com/Ovbbq0nyqM — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 27, 2025