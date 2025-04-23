Search icon

23rd Apr 2025

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Sean Crosbie

She confided in one of her Big Brother housemates.

Jojo Siwa has said that she has realised “she’s not a lesbian” during her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

In the latest episode of the show, the 21-year-old confided in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard.

Siwa has a partner, Kath Ebbs, waiting for her outside and has said on the show already that she likes women, however, she now says that she does not identify as a lesbian anymore.

Speaking to Beard, she said: “I feel so queer.

“I’ve never – I think I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian. I think you – I think being here – I’ve realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer.

“And I think that’s really cool, I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

While the pair hugged, Beard quipped: “And you know what British people love more than anything? To queue!”

“Queer” is used to describe anyone that identifies outside of straight or cisgender.

Speaking about her partner earlier this year, on Celebs Go Dating, star Paul C. Brunson’s podcast, Siwa said: “I have the most amazing, beautiful partner, they are an incredible human being who I don’t know how I snagged them at all. With Kath, I just trust them beyond trust.”

Celebrity Big Brother

