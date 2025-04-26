Search icon

News

26th Apr 2025

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Sean Crosbie

Siwa and Hughes had become very close while on the show.

Jojo Siwa has reportedly left her now-ex partner, Kath Ebbs, “humiliated” after the two broke up at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

According to Ebbs, Siwa broke things off at the wrap party following a row the two had over her relationship with Chris Hughes.

Love Island star Hughes, 32, and Siwa, 21, struck up a close friendship while on the show, which caused a stir among viewers who saw it as something more than just platonic.

Ebbs took to social media to announce the shock news that Siwa had broken up with them.

They said: “I don’t even know where to begin. I’m filming this in a complete state of shock, which I know is probably distressing and giving, ‘Go have a sleep’.

“But I feel so numbed out right now and so disoriented that I feel like the only thing I have to do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved.

“It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.

“Being adored throughout behind closed doors. Being hurt by what I saw but wanting to work through it and have a conversation and get clarity.

“To be met with, yeah, being further humiliated in a weird way. That’s more of a feeling, I don’t know if it’s fact’.

“In the last eight hours I flew here and went to the live show to show up for my partner, and support them in their experience and later on address my feelings of hurt, and work through them. Like all relationships do.

“But before I could even get back to the hotel I… it’s actually crazy… I went to the afterparty with my now ex, and was dumped in the party.

“I was told there were confused feelings there and they had realised in the house I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable with.”

Topics:

Celebrity Big Brother,Jojo Siwa

RELATED ARTICLES

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

By Sean Crosbie

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

big brother

Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

boat accident

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

By Dan Seddon

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

By Ava Keady

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

By Sean Crosbie

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

boat accident

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

By Dan Seddon

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

By Ava Keady

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

By Sean Crosbie

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

Chris Eubank Jr

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

By Sean Crosbie

Lee Mack sparks backlash after ‘cruel’ joke about 1% Club contestant’s appearance

Lee Mack sparks backlash after ‘cruel’ joke about 1% Club contestant’s appearance

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr rushed to hospital after Conor Benn win

Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr rushed to hospital after Conor Benn win

By Sean Crosbie

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

Canada

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories