Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Siwa and Hughes had become very close while on the show.

Jojo Siwa has reportedly left her now-ex partner, Kath Ebbs, “humiliated” after the two broke up at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

According to Ebbs, Siwa broke things off at the wrap party following a row the two had over her relationship with Chris Hughes.

Love Island star Hughes, 32, and Siwa, 21, struck up a close friendship while on the show, which caused a stir among viewers who saw it as something more than just platonic.

Ebbs took to social media to announce the shock news that Siwa had broken up with them.

They said: “I don’t even know where to begin. I’m filming this in a complete state of shock, which I know is probably distressing and giving, ‘Go have a sleep’.

“But I feel so numbed out right now and so disoriented that I feel like the only thing I have to do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved.

“It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.

“Being adored throughout behind closed doors. Being hurt by what I saw but wanting to work through it and have a conversation and get clarity.

“To be met with, yeah, being further humiliated in a weird way. That’s more of a feeling, I don’t know if it’s fact’.

“In the last eight hours I flew here and went to the live show to show up for my partner, and support them in their experience and later on address my feelings of hurt, and work through them. Like all relationships do.

“But before I could even get back to the hotel I… it’s actually crazy… I went to the afterparty with my now ex, and was dumped in the party.

“I was told there were confused feelings there and they had realised in the house I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable with.”