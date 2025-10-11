Search icon

News

11th Oct 2025

Joe Biden set to receive new treatment after ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer spreads

Erin McLaughlin

Joe Biden set to receive new treatment after 'aggressive' prostate cancer spreads

The disease is ‘likely to grow quickly’

Joe Biden’s cancer treatment has entered a new phase following the spread of the illness to his bones.

The former US president, now 82, announced back in May that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

It was only last month that Biden was treated for skin cancer as he was seen with a bandage on his forehead after undergoing Mohs surgery.

Now Biden has announced he has started a five-week treatment plan, including radiation therapy as well as hormone treatment.

He is believed to be ‘doing well’, and his illness is reportedly hormone-sensitive. This means chances are high it will respond to treatment.

Previously, Mr Biden said his cancer had a ‘Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone’, per Metro.

This means the cancer has spread to his bones from the prostate.

A Gleason score of 9 means the cancerous cells ‘look very abnormal’ and the disease is ‘likely to grow quickly’, according to Cancer Research UK.

Topics:

Cancer,Joe Biden,sensitive,treatment

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsunami warning issued after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines

Earthquake

Tsunami warning issued after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines

By JOE

DJ Tim Westwood charged with four counts of rape

sensitive

DJ Tim Westwood charged with four counts of rape

By Nina McLaughlin

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

Downing Street

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

By JOE

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

jesus

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

By JOE

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

Gaza

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

By JOE

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

Macron

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

By JOE

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

By Jacob Entwistle

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

Downing Street

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

By JOE

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

jesus

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

By JOE

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

Gaza

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

By JOE

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

Macron

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Donald Trump

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

By Harry Warner

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

By Harry Warner

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

Affiliate

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories