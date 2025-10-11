Joe Biden set to receive new treatment after ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer spreads

The disease is ‘likely to grow quickly’

Joe Biden’s cancer treatment has entered a new phase following the spread of the illness to his bones.

The former US president, now 82, announced back in May that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

It was only last month that Biden was treated for skin cancer as he was seen with a bandage on his forehead after undergoing Mohs surgery.

Now Biden has announced he has started a five-week treatment plan, including radiation therapy as well as hormone treatment.

He is believed to be ‘doing well’, and his illness is reportedly hormone-sensitive. This means chances are high it will respond to treatment.

Previously, Mr Biden said his cancer had a ‘Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone’, per Metro.

This means the cancer has spread to his bones from the prostate.

A Gleason score of 9 means the cancerous cells ‘look very abnormal’ and the disease is ‘likely to grow quickly’, according to Cancer Research UK.