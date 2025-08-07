Search icon

News

07th Aug 2025

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Bill Curtis

When pigs fly…

JK Rowling has suggested Nigel Farage is “woke” after a Reform UK adviser revealed she opposes a blanket ban on trans women in female prisons.

JK Rowling has publicly criticised Nigel Farage after his newly appointed justice adviser, Vanessa Frake, rejected the blanket ban, instead calling for individual risk-based assessments.

Frake, a former prison governor who has overseen high-security facilities housing notorious inmates like Rose West and Myra Hindley, argued that every prisoner should be assessed individually.

“There are equally vile women as there possibly are trans women,” she said. “So it’s all about the risk assessments for me, and each has to be done on an individual basis.”

She also pushed back against those calling for categorical exclusions, saying: “People who want to just say a blanket ban clearly have never stepped foot in a prison and seen how prison runs and how risk assessments on individuals happen.”

Farage, questioned at a press conference on Monday about Frake’s remarks, admitted he lacked personal experience in the prison system.

“I personally never worked in a prison, so I can’t answer [that],” he said, before adding: “But I think you’ll find that the answer you get from somebody who has worked in prisons at the highest possible level is, I think basically it’s about risk assessment.”

JK Rowling said: “Genuinely surprised anyone’s shocked by this. Just because huge swathes of the left have revealed themselves to be dripping in misogyny doesn’t mean a massive chunk of the right doesn’t remain exactly as indifferent to women’s rights and issues as it’s always been.”

A Reform UK spokesperson later clarified that Frake’s comments represent a personal opinion and are not official party policy. They described her statement as “a different opinion” offered in her capacity as an adviser to Colin Sutton’s task force.

Topics:

Farage,JK Rowling,News,reform

RELATED ARTICLES

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

Ibiza

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

By Harry Warner

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

BBC

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

By Ava Keady

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

News

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

By Harry Warner

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories