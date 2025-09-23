Search icon

News

23rd Sep 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s show to return after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

Joseph Loftus

Jimmy Kimmel taken off air 'indefinitely' after Charlie Kirk comments

The show will resume tonight.

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will resume this evening, Disney says.

The show was taken off air indefinitely after comments the late-night TV show host made about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk following his death.

Charlie Kirk died on 10 September after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

A spokesperson for the network owned by Disney said at the time that “Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

The decision was made after Kimmel said that the “Maga gang” was trying to score political points off the assassination of Kirk.

The comments which prompted the show to be pulled were: “The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He further criticised flags being flown at half mast for Kirk while also mocking Trump’s reaction to the shooting.

Kimmel said: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

In today’s statement, Disney said that they suspended Kimmel because ‘we felt some of the comments were ill-times and thus insensitive’.

It is set to return to screens tonight.

Topics:

charlie kirk,Jimmy Kimmel,News,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

charlie kirk

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

By JOE

Trump says they’ve ‘finally found the answer’ to autism

charlie kirk

Trump says they’ve ‘finally found the answer’ to autism

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump faces backlash for comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

charlie kirk

Donald Trump faces backlash for comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump links paracetamol to ‘meteoric rise’ of autism

Donald Trump links paracetamol to ‘meteoric rise’ of autism

By Joseph Loftus

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Amazon Prime Video

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

By Ava Keady

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

By JOE

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

jesus

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

By JOE

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

By Ava Keady

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

Cambridge

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump links paracetamol to ‘meteoric rise’ of autism

Donald Trump links paracetamol to ‘meteoric rise’ of autism

By Joseph Loftus

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Amazon Prime Video

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

By Ava Keady

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

By JOE

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

Affiliate

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

By Jonny Yates

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

jesus

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

By JOE

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

By JOE

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

By Jonny Yates

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

Cambridge

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

By Erin McLaughlin

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

keir starmer

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories