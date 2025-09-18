Search icon

News

18th Sep 2025

Jimmy Kimmel taken off air ‘indefinitely’ after Charlie Kirk comments

Harry Warner

Donald Trump has since reacted

Jimmy Kimmel has been taken off air ‘indefinitely after comments the late-night TV show host made about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk following his death.

Charlie Kirk died on 10 September after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reported that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It was later confirmed that Kirk had died following his injuries.

Now, ABC have pulled late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel after comments he made about the shooting of Kirk.

A spokesperson for the network owned by Disney said that “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

This comes after Kimmel said earlier this week on one of his shows that the “Maga gang” was trying to score political points off the assassination of Kirk.

He said on Monday: “The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He further criticised flags being flown at half mast for Kirk while also mocking Trump’s reaction to the shooting.

Kimmel said: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

On the day of Kirk’s death, Kimmel took to Instagram to condemn the attack and send “love” to Kirk’s family.

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, ABC affiliate, said it “strongly objects” to Kimmel’s comments.

He said: “Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

He added that the show is set to go off-air to “let cooler heads prevail”.

US President Donald Trump has since reacted to the news that ABC had suspended Kimmel calling it “great news for America.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that wrote “congratulations to ABC” and “Kimmel has ZERO talent”.

He added: “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats have been left angered, including the likes of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who posted on X: “The @GOP [Republican Party] does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.”

Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, thanked Nexstar “for doing the right thing”.

It has since been announced that a special remembrance programme honouring Kirk will air this Friday in the original time slot for Kimmel’s show.

Topics:

charlie kirk,Jimmy Kimmel,News,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump slammed for breaking royal protocol within seconds of meeting King Charles

News

Donald Trump slammed for breaking royal protocol within seconds of meeting King Charles

By Sammi Minion

Teens fined £227k after filming themselves urinating in restaurant hotpot

News

Teens fined £227k after filming themselves urinating in restaurant hotpot

By Sammi Minion

British comedian sparks backlash after Charlie Kirk comments

charlie kirk

British comedian sparks backlash after Charlie Kirk comments

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

First group of critically ill children from Gaza arrive in UK for urgent NHS treatment

Israel

First group of critically ill children from Gaza arrive in UK for urgent NHS treatment

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump floored by Kate Middleton as he makes three-word remark

Donald Trump

Donald Trump floored by Kate Middleton as he makes three-word remark

By Erin McLaughlin

First ‘one in one out’ flight to France takes off with no migrants on board

First ‘one in one out’ flight to France takes off with no migrants on board

By Harry Warner

Skyscraper-sized asteroid approaching Earth, NASA reports

asteroid

Skyscraper-sized asteroid approaching Earth, NASA reports

By JOE

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

chemical castration

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

By JOE

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Madeleine McCann

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

By Erin McLaughlin

First group of critically ill children from Gaza arrive in UK for urgent NHS treatment

Israel

First group of critically ill children from Gaza arrive in UK for urgent NHS treatment

By Joseph Loftus

One of Prime Video’s best shows returns with new season streaming now

Best shows

One of Prime Video’s best shows returns with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump floored by Kate Middleton as he makes three-word remark

Donald Trump

Donald Trump floored by Kate Middleton as he makes three-word remark

By Erin McLaughlin

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

Affiliate

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

By Jonny Yates

First ‘one in one out’ flight to France takes off with no migrants on board

First ‘one in one out’ flight to France takes off with no migrants on board

By Harry Warner

Skyscraper-sized asteroid approaching Earth, NASA reports

asteroid

Skyscraper-sized asteroid approaching Earth, NASA reports

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sadiq Khan says Trump has ‘done the most to fan flames of divisiveness around the world’

Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan says Trump has ‘done the most to fan flames of divisiveness around the world’

By Charlie Herbert

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

By Jonny Yates

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

By JOE

Man United’s U21 side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

Football

Man United’s U21 side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

By Sammi Minion

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

chemical castration

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

By JOE

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Affiliate

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories