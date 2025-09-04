Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

The terrorist leader was killed by British forces in 2015

A number of fascinating details have been released about the killing of notorious ISIS leader that took place a decade ago.

The ISIS fighter known as Jihadi John, real name Mohammed Emwazi, was reportedly attending a kebab shop in Syria when the British-led drone attack that took his life was launched.

This is according to new information from a top British military official, per a report in The Sun.

Emwazi, although originally from London, travelled to the Middle East to join the terrorist group where he gained an infamous reputation for his involvement in a number of beheading videos.

The military official said the operation to kill Emwazi in Raqqa was led by the RAF who worked alongside USAF drone specialists in Qatar, backed by spies in Syria.

He was tracked by MI6 to a kebab shop where the operation commenced.

The official said: “We’d been monitoring Emwazi six weeks and identified a pattern in which he’d visit a building near his mosque.

“He’d arrive in a 4×4 and stay for 3-4 minutes.

“The team asked MI6 about the building and it came back that it was a kebab shop.

“One day he walked out of the kebab shop there and the boy ran off to play football. It was our chance.”

He adds that all care was taken to ensure the young boy cleared the area before any strike was launched.

Forces then released a Hellfire missile and “Emwazi was evaporated, kebab in hand.”

