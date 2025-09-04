Search icon

News

04th Sep 2025

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

Sammi Minion

The terrorist leader was killed by British forces in 2015

A number of fascinating details have been released about the killing of notorious ISIS leader that took place a decade ago.

The ISIS fighter known as Jihadi John, real name Mohammed Emwazi, was reportedly attending a kebab shop in Syria when the British-led drone attack that took his life was launched.

This is according to new information from a top British military official, per a report in The Sun.

Emwazi, although originally from London, travelled to the Middle East to join the terrorist group where he gained an infamous reputation for his involvement in a number of beheading videos.

The military official said the operation to kill Emwazi in Raqqa was led by the RAF who worked alongside USAF drone specialists in Qatar, backed by spies in Syria.

He was tracked by MI6 to a kebab shop where the operation commenced.

The official said: “We’d been monitoring Emwazi six weeks and identified a pattern in which he’d visit a building near his mosque.

“He’d arrive in a 4×4 and stay for 3-4 minutes.

“The team asked MI6 about the building and it came back that it was a kebab shop.

“One day he walked out of the kebab shop there and the boy ran off to play football. It was our chance.”

He adds that all care was taken to ensure the young boy cleared the area before any strike was launched.

Forces then released a Hellfire missile and “Emwazi was evaporated, kebab in hand.”

Topics:

mi6,News,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

sensitive

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

By Joseph Loftus

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

sensitive

Death toll in Lisbon tram crash rises as major update issued

By Joseph Loftus

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

Football

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

By Sammi Minion

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

Affiliate

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

By Stephen Hurrell

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

Brits across 64 places told to prepare ’emergency kit’ for the next eight hours

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

By Joseph Loftus

At least three dead after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derails

sensitive

At least three dead after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derails

By JOE

Load more stories