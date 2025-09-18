Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

It would be his first venture into politics

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle is considering running for parliament as candidate for Reform UK, according to The Sun via Politics UK.

🚨 NEW: Jeremy Kyle is considering running to be a Reform MP



[@TheSun] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 18, 2025

The 60-year-old Talk TV host, and former host of the cancelled programme Jeremy Kyle Show, has been an outspoken supporter of the Nigel Farage-led right-wing party for some time.

He was a speaker at the party’s recent conference in Birmingham this August.

It is not clear yet whether Kyle has made a final decision on his potential candidacy for Reform UK, nor is it clear where and when he might stand as an MP.

In the year since Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 General Election, Reform have risen in the polls to the stage that they’re currently considered the most popular political party in the UK.

As well as TV personality figures like Kyle, Reform have gained endorsements from a number of high-profile political figures.

In the days before the Reform party conference, former Tory minister Nadine Dorries defected to Reform and last week the shadow minister for work and pensions Danny Kruger joined the party.

After a decade as one of the most watched programmes on British daytime TV, the Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled by ITV after a guest who had appeared on an episode of the show that was never aired died by suicide.