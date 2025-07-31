Search icon

31st Jul 2025

Jeremy Corbyn finally reveals name idea for new party

Bill Curtis

‘2017 Jezza is back’

Jeremy Corbyn has finally revealed some name ideas for his new socialist party.

The Independent MP has given the biggest indication yet of what his party will be called in an interview with Owen Jones.

He also defended not giving the outlet a name before launch, saying it shows “democracy in action”.

During the discussion, Corbyn gave three ideas:

  • Party of Peace
  • Party of Justice
  • The People’s Party

He said: “The idea you join a party to chose the name is not a bad thing. It is democracy in action.”

It comes after Corbyn’s outfit, currently called Your Party, stormed to 600,000 members – giving it momentum by overtaking Reform UK as the largest party.

It is understood the party has additionally overtaken Reform UK’s free membership sign-up list.

 Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future, with current predictions giving Your Party 15% of the vote.

Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Corbyn said: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do… have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

Last week, a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.”

Topics:

Jeremy Corbyn,News,Politics,Zarah Sultana

