‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

Vance’s visit to the Cotswolds has caused fury among locals.

JD Vance hasn’t exactly endeared himself to the good people of the Cotswolds, after he spent some time off in the English region.

The US vice-president has been holidaying with his family in the hamlet of Dean, prompting an army of police and security to descend on the area and nearby Chipping Norton.

LBC reports that the village is “scattered” with police cars and vans, as “officers with sniffer dogs patrol roads” and the area “effectively in lockdown to non-residents.”

Life for residents hasn’t been ideal either, with a number of roads closed as a result of Vance’s visit.

When speaking to locals about the Republican’s trip to the Cotswolds, LBC’s Henry Riley said most residents “sigh and look exasperated.”

And some have made their feelings about Vance clear in no uncertain terms.

One person told LBC: “Generally we like to welcome everybody to Chipping Norton, but no, I’d absolutely kick him in the shins.”

Another said: “What he did to President Zelenskyy was the most awful thing I’ve ever seen, and he’s a bully, he’s not welcome as far as I’m concerned.”

Vance and his family have been staying at the Grade II listed, 18th century Manor House. The owners of the property have since apologised to locals for the “circus surrounding the visit.”

During his holiday, Vance spent time staying with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, with a blossoming bromance seemingly developing between the pair.