Search icon

News

03rd Jul 2024

Jay Slater’s mum shares how they will use remaining GoFundMe donations

Ryan Price

jay slater's mum is withdrawing donations

Almost fifty grand has been raised for the missing teenager.

The mother of missing British teenager Jay Slater has outlined how her family will use the remainder of fundraiser donations.

Debbie Duncan, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, posted a statement on the ‘Get Jay Slater home‘ GoFundMe page this afternoon.

The update reads: “Hi again everyone. Your generosity has been vast, and we are so grateful for all of your support and kindness during this unimaginable time for our family.

“As I said in my official statement, the Spanish police conducted a land search for 12 days which involved every resource they had available,” she wrote.

“Although the land search ended, the Spanish police still continue with their investigations into why Jay had travelled to the location so far away from his accommodation.

“We offer our sincere thanks to the Spanish authorities, who continue to follow lines of inquiries.”

She continued: “In the meantime, we will continue to use part of the funds to support the volunteers working hard in the mountains to find Jay. We are currently looking after Paul Arnett, putting together a package of any equipment and essentials he needs and going up to do a drop for him. We are also supporting Callum Fahim and his group with accommodation and other essentials.

“The remaining funds will continue to be used to support the rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay as well as our own expenses as we remain in Tenerife looking for our boy.

“We will continue to keep you all updated on the progress on our GoFundMe page, and we thank you for your continued support. Please keep sharing and supporting our fundraiser to help us bring Jay home.”

So far, £48,445 has been raised from 4,000 donations.

Several people who have donated to the page in recent hours have shared messages of support to Jay’s family.

One person wrote: “Thinking of you all. I can’t imagine what you’re all going through right now. Praying Jay comes home safe & well! Don’t lose hope. Take care of yourselves. Ignore the vile comments. That’s the human race for you!”

Another commented: “As a mum of a boy the same age I can only imagine what pain you’re going through. I just want to send love to Jay’s mum. I hope you find your beautiful boy soon.”

This afternoon’s GoFundMe update is the second statement issued by Debbie Duncan today.

Earlier this morning, the concerned mother posted a statement via the British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global.

It reads: “We would like to say to the press/news/reporters, that although we do not want to lose the momentum of Jay’s disappearance, we really would like to maintain our privacy and crucially let the Spanish police get on with their investigations without hindrance from press.

“We are aware of the conspiracy theories and speculation on social media and some websites, and can only describe this as vile, the negative comments are extremely distressing to our family.

“We also embrace the love and support we have received from across the globe. It has not gone unnoticed, especially his home town in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

“As a family we would like the world to respect our privacy at this present time.”

Related links:

For two weeks, the Guardia Civil conducted an extensive search of the remote, mountainous area north-west of the island where Jay was last seen.

Police believe he returned to a rented accommodation in the village of Masca with two British tourists he had befriended at the NRG music festival, which was taking place that weekend in the popular holiday destination of Costa Adeje.

Topics:

gofundme,jay slater,Missing,Tenerife

RELATED ARTICLES

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

jay slater

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

By Ryan Price

Jay Slater search called off by Tenerife police

jay slater

Jay Slater search called off by Tenerife police

By Ryan Price

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

jay slater

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

Cycling

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

By Harry Warner

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

Baby Names

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

By Nina McLaughlin

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

By Simon Kelly

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

Conservative Party

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

By Charlie Herbert

World record 420,000,000 Mbps internet speed has been hit in Japan

Internet

World record 420,000,000 Mbps internet speed has been hit in Japan

By Ryan Price

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

groom

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

By Ryan Price

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

Cycling

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France all-time stage wins record

By Harry Warner

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

Bayern Munich

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

By Zoe Hodges

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Australia

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

By Callum Boyle

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

Baby Names

Couple win fight to give baby ‘banned’ name after registrar tried to stop them

By Nina McLaughlin

100-year-old woman who works 6 days a week shares the reason behind her long life

Health

100-year-old woman who works 6 days a week shares the reason behind her long life

By Ryan Price

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

BBC

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

By Ryan Price

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

euro 2024

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

By Harry Warner

Butlin’s Big Weekenders are the perfect place for the next getaway with your mates

butlins's big weekender

Butlin’s Big Weekenders are the perfect place for the next getaway with your mates

By Charlie Herbert

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

Conservative Party

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United to make mass redundancies to ‘invest back into the first team’

Football

Manchester United to make mass redundancies to ‘invest back into the first team’

By Zoe Hodges

Quiz: How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories