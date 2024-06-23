Search icon

23rd Jun 2024

Jay Slater’s mum shares bombshell new sighting from 10 hours after he was last seen

Ryan Price

The distressed mother has vowed to stay in Tenerife until her son is found.

The mother of missing British teenager Jay Slater has revealed a new sighting of her son is being investigated by the police.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last seen by a local in the remote village of Masca in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jay Slater’s family and friends have shared this poster. On the right handside is his last known location, according to his phone.

Ophelia Medina Hernandez, told a reporter from The Times that Jay approached her at a bus stop and asked her for directions to Los Cristianos, where he had been staying in rented accommodation with his friend Lucy.

Despite her lack of English, she was able to communicate to him that the next bus wasn’t for another two hours, at which point he walked off towards a mountainous area on the fringes of the sleepy village.

Now, Debbie has told MailOnline that a fresh sighting of her son, more than ten hours after Ms Hernandez spoke with him, has been delivered to the local authorities.

The individual claims that they saw Debbie’s son walking down a road with two other men last Monday evening.

“Someone has come forward to say they saw someone who they thought was Jay walking back down the road sat on a bench,” she said. “He was with two men looking a bit worse for wear, and they were by a church, this guy has come forward and told the police about it and they are looking into it. We don’t know if it was Jay for sure, but it’s a start.

“They said it was about 6pm which is ten hours after he was seen by the lady in the village. But if it was him what was he doing there and who are these two men?”

Jay had travelled to the popular holiday destination last week to attend New Rave Generation (NRG) festival – an electronic dance music event – with his friend Lucy.

At some point throughout Sunday night, Jay reportedly befriended another group of festival-goers from the UK and went to a rental property in the remote village of Masca with them after the festival had ended.

At this point, he was separated from his friend Lucy, who had returned to their own accommodation in the town of Los Cristianos.

He was last heard from at around 08:00 BST on Monday when Lucy claims she received a call from him in which he said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had 1 per cent battery on his phone.

His phone then cut off, and his last known location was shown as the mountainous Rural de Teno national park in the north west of the island.

Ms Duncan also told MailOnline that she has no plans to leave Tenerife until her son is found.

“All I know is that I am going to stay here for as long as it takes,” she said. “I’m not going home unless it’s with Jay. I’m not going anywhere until they find him.”

The search for Jay has now entered it’s seventh day.

