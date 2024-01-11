Jason Momoa reveals he ‘doesn’t have a home right now’

“I don’t even have a home right now.”

Jason Momoa has issued an update on his living situation to fans.

The 44-year-old recently split from his wife Lisa Bonet, whom he has been with since 2005.

“We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the pair announced in a statement back in 2022.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

It was reported earlier this week that Bonet has filed for divorce, two years after the duo announced their split.

Following this news, Momoa revealed that he does not currently have a fixed abode.

“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“I live on the road. So, I’m down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.”

“I’m always in these weird places,” he continued.

“You’re gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'”

The Aquaman actor went on to explain that this acted as inspiration for his latest project, On the Roam, a docuseries in which he travels the country to learn more about craftspeople.

He added: “I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”