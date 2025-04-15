‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

She has been making accurate disaster predictions since the 80s.

The ‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ has predicted a major disaster will happen in next three months.

Yikes!

Former manga artist, Ryo Tatsuki, is said to have been making accurate predictions since the 1980s.

Her nickname came from Bulgarian woman Baba Vanga, the OG mystic who predicted 9/11 and the death of Princess Diana.

Tatsuki’s book ‘The Future I Saw’ contained all her prophetic dreams, and has resurfaced over the past few years after her previous predictions ‘came true.’

The 70-year-old is said to have predicted things such as Freddie Mercury’s 1991 death, the Kobe earthquake and the Coronavirus.

“In 25 years, an unknown virus will come in 2020, will disappear after peaking in April, and appear again 10 years later,” wrote Tatsuki.

Now, the fortune teller says she has seen visions of the ocean ‘boiling’ south of Japan, which would lead to a mega tsunami disaster.

Fans of hers believe this depicts an underwater volcanic eruption powerful enough to trigger the tsunami.

The impact zone is said to be ‘diamond shaped’ and cover Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

We’ll have to wait and see.