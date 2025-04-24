Search icon

24th Apr 2025

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

Jamie Vardy is to leave Leicester at the end of the season.

The striker first joined Foxes in 2012, and is the club’s record Premier League scorer, having scored 198 goals in 498 appearances.

The club described Vardy as “our greatest ever player”.

“To the fans of Leicester, I’m gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually,” Vardy said in a video statement.

“I’ve spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.

“It’s finally time to call it a day, which I’m devastated about it, but I think the timing is right.”

“Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart.”

It comes as the club has been relegated after a season that Vardy described as “miserable” and a “total embarrassment”.

They are currently 19th in the table, having scored 18 points across 33 matches.

Vardy is the final member of the team that saw Leicester win the title in 2016.

He has scored seven goals in 30 league appearances this season.

