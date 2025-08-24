Search icon

News

24th Aug 2025

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Ava Keady

Uh oh…

Jamie Laing’s wife has accidentally posted a photo of his penis on Instagram.

In a recent post, 30-year-old model Sophie Habboo shared a picture of her and her husband enjoying themselves in the sun to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.

In a photo dump captioned ‘bank holidaying’, the Made in Chelsea star shared snaps of her baby bump, Jamie driving, and snaps with farm animals.

However, users were caught by surprise by one picture of her 36-year-old husband looking outside into the garden with his hands on his hips…completely butt naked.

Already given more than anyone asked for, he is facing a glass door that reflects the entire front of his body, including his penis.

We can guess it’s not just horrified Instagram users who spotted it, as Sophie has since deleted the picture.

Before its deletion, one user commented: “Sophie sharing a bit too much of Jamie this morning.”

“This is my reminder to ALWAYS check reflections before posting,” said another user.

Another eagle eyed user added: “You can see Jamie in the glass reflection. Congratulations!!”

Well, there’s another reminder to check before you post, or maybe just don’t take pictures in the nip…

Topics:

Instagram,Jamie Laing

RELATED ARTICLES

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

By Sammi Minion

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

backlash

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

Dogs

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

By Ava Keady

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Breakfast

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

By JOE

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

backlash

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

Dogs

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

By Ava Keady

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

Council

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

By Dan Seddon

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

Beach

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

By Dan Seddon

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

sensitive

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

By Joseph Loftus

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Death

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

By Dan Seddon

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

By JOE

Load more stories