Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Uh oh…

Jamie Laing’s wife has accidentally posted a photo of his penis on Instagram.

In a recent post, 30-year-old model Sophie Habboo shared a picture of her and her husband enjoying themselves in the sun to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.

In a photo dump captioned ‘bank holidaying’, the Made in Chelsea star shared snaps of her baby bump, Jamie driving, and snaps with farm animals.

However, users were caught by surprise by one picture of her 36-year-old husband looking outside into the garden with his hands on his hips…completely butt naked.

Already given more than anyone asked for, he is facing a glass door that reflects the entire front of his body, including his penis.

We can guess it’s not just horrified Instagram users who spotted it, as Sophie has since deleted the picture.

Before its deletion, one user commented: “Sophie sharing a bit too much of Jamie this morning.”

“This is my reminder to ALWAYS check reflections before posting,” said another user.

Another eagle eyed user added: “You can see Jamie in the glass reflection. Congratulations!!”

Well, there’s another reminder to check before you post, or maybe just don’t take pictures in the nip…