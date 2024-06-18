Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

The actress, 31, posted a clip from the Mel Robbins podcast to her Instagram, where the host Mel spoke to Dr Aditi Nerukar on what sitting does for our health.

“The science shows that sitting… it’s not just that exercise is good for you and moving is good for you and your stress, anxiety, and burnout. It’s that sitting is actually bad for you,” he said.

Jossa wrote: “It’s so crazy that we send our kids to school to sit for hours every day. When I see things like this I always toy with homeschooling. I just feel like the school system is slightly dated now and we all learn so differently.”

The actress has two children with her husband Dan Osborne, a nine-year-old, Ella, and a five-year-old, Mia. Osborne also has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship.

She continued by saying she often goes back and forth between the positives and negatives of school, but said school is “very similar to prison”.

Research has shown that sedentary lifestyles are negative for most people’s health. Sitting for the majority of the day can slow our metabolism, weaken our muscles, etc.

However, if children are getting frequent exercise through PE or at break time, it should provide enough balance.

According to the HSE, children should be getting at least 60 minutes of activity “at a moderate to vigorous level” per day.