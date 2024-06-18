Search icon

News

18th Jun 2024

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

JOE

Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa opened up about her thoughts on the school system, calling it “slightly outdated”.

The actress, 31, posted a clip from the Mel Robbins podcast to her Instagram, where the host Mel spoke to Dr Aditi Nerukar on what sitting does for our health.

“The science shows that sitting… it’s not just that exercise is good for you and moving is good for you and your stress, anxiety, and burnout. It’s that sitting is actually bad for you,” he said.

Jossa wrote: “It’s so crazy that we send our kids to school to sit for hours every day. When I see things like this I always toy with homeschooling. I just feel like the school system is slightly dated now and we all learn so differently.”

The actress has two children with her husband Dan Osborne, a nine-year-old, Ella, and a five-year-old, Mia. Osborne also has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship.

She continued by saying she often goes back and forth between the positives and negatives of school, but said school is “very similar to prison”.

Research has shown that sedentary lifestyles are negative for most people’s health. Sitting for the majority of the day can slow our metabolism, weaken our muscles, etc.

However, if children are getting frequent exercise through PE or at break time, it should provide enough balance.

According to the HSE, children should be getting at least 60 minutes of activity “at a moderate to vigorous level” per day.

Related links:

Topics:

Jacqueline Jossa,Parenting,School

RELATED ARTICLES

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Mum bans grandparents from changing her baby’s nappy to ‘protect the baby’s privacy’

Baby

Mum bans grandparents from changing her baby’s nappy to ‘protect the baby’s privacy’

By Ryan Price

Dad sparks debate for telling son to ‘man up’ after seeing him crying

Am I the Asshole

Dad sparks debate for telling son to ‘man up’ after seeing him crying

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

London

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

By Charlie Herbert

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories