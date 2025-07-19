Search icon

19th Jul 2025

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Sammi Minion

He picked up a €400 fine for his troubles 

We’ve all been there, caught in the midst of a terrible row with our significant other, and in desperate need of some breathing space. 

But just imagine if you were quite literally legally prohibited from escaping your house after a big argument. 

This exact scenario was the unfortunate case for an Italian man back in 2020. 

However, rather than simply wandering around the block, the Como-native instead opted to march all the way from his home town in northern Italy to Fano on the Adriatic coast, some 450km away. 

It earned him both the nickname ‘Forest Gump’ — inspired by the 1994 Tom Hanks movie of the same name — and a massive €400 (£362) fine for breaking a COVID-19 imposed curfew. 

After travelling 60km per day, the man was eventually caught by police, telling them: “I came here on foot, I didn’t use any transport”. 

He added: “Along the way I met people who offered me food and drink. I’m OK, just a bit tired.”

As it turned out, his deeply concerned wife had reported him missing after not hearing from her husband for weeks.

When police found his ID they contacted her straight away and she reportedly travelled all the way to pick him up. 

In the end, the Italian Mr Gump was one of some 110,000 Italian people to be fined for breaking lockdown rules.

