Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, government says

Israel is being challenged on the issue in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, says the UK government.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed the country’s position a few days ago while responding to questions from the chair of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion.

In the letter, dated September 1, he stated: “The crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’

“The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

The government had previously stated that the international court was the one who should decide if Israel was committing genocide.

Israel has strongly denied claims of committing genocide in Gaza, but the country is being challenged on the issue in a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The country has already been accused of genocide by the world’s leading association of genocide scholars, as well as several Israeli human rights organisations.

Mr Lammy further criticised the ‘catastrophic humanitarian situation’ in the region.

“The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling,” he wrote.

“Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”

On Monday Israel struck and destroyed another high-rise building in Gaza City.

The military claimed to be targeting Hamas observation posts and bombs placed around the 12-story office building, though it did not provide evidence for this claim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told residents that they should leave the city immediately.

On Monday, a flotilla delivering aid to Gaza claimed one of its boats was hit by a drone in Tunisian waters, causing fire damage, though no one was injured.

However, Tunisia’s National Guard disputed this, saying an initial inspection suggested the explosion came from inside the vessel.

A naval blockade on the coastal enclave has been imposed by Israel since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, in what they describe as an aim to stop weapons from reaching the militant group.

Furthermore, Spain has banned ships and aircraft carrying weapons to Israel from calling at Spanish ports or entering its airspace due to the country’s military offensive in Gaza.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar described the measures as antisemitic.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government also added that anyone who has participated directly in ‘genocide’ in Gaza would not be allowed to enter Spain.