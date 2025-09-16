Search icon

News

16th Sep 2025

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza says UN Commission

Joseph Loftus

It’s the first time a UN body has made the claim publicly.

A commission established by the United Nations has said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The report says: “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza.”

Sky News report that the UN body has also said Israel’s actions meet the criteria set for defining a genocide. This marks the first time that the allegation has been made publicly by a UN body.

The commission, or more specifically the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has been studying the conduct of Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 2023.

They’ve come to the conclusion that Israel have committed four of the five acts laid out in the Genocide Convention.

They say Israel have been killing Palestinians or forcing Palestinians to live in such inhumane conditions that lead to death.

They say Israel has caused serious bodily or mental harm including torture, displacement, and sexual crimes.

They say Israel has deliberately imposed inhumane conditions on Palestinians.

And they Israel have imposed measures intended to prevent births.

Sky News report that this final claim is due to an attack on an IVF clinic which the UN commission claims destroyed around 4,000 embryos and 1,000 sperm samples.

The report concludes: “Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, have incited the commission of genocide.”

Around 65,000 people are believed to have died since October 2023.

The commission says that a majority of these are children, women, and elderly people.

Topics:

Israel,Palestine,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

Boxing

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

By Joseph Loftus

Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

Boxing

Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

Football

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

By Sammi Minion

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories