Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

It comes following the ceasefire which came into force on Friday

Israel has confirmed the exact date when all hostages will be released.

This news comes following the ceasefire deal which came into force on Friday and will see 20 living hostages returned to Israel and 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza freed from Israel.

Speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told the media that Israel has been ready to receive hostages since Saturday.

She said that the hostages will be released “early Monday morning” (13 October).

She added: “We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross.”

The bodies of the deceased hostages will be placed in coffins draped with Israeli flags and brought to a forensic institute for identification.

She added that Hamas could have released the hostages two years ago.

Before Bedrosian’s speech, JD Vance said that the release of the hostages could be “any moment now”.

Bedrosian detailed that the hostages will be taken in “six to eight” vehicles and driven to forces inside of Israeli-controlled parts of Gaza before being transferred to southern Israel.

At that point they will be reunited with family.

She said: “Israel is ready if a living hostage requires any urgent medical attention, they will be brought to a medical facility immediately.”

In exchange, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, which includes nearly two dozen children.