Search icon

News

12th Oct 2025

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

Harry Warner

It comes following the ceasefire which came into force on Friday

Israel has confirmed the exact date when all hostages will be released.

This news comes following the ceasefire deal which came into force on Friday and will see 20 living hostages returned to Israel and 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza freed from Israel.

Speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told the media that Israel has been ready to receive hostages since Saturday.

She said that the hostages will be released “early Monday morning” (13 October).

She added: “We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross.”

The bodies of the deceased hostages will be placed in coffins draped with Israeli flags and brought to a forensic institute for identification.

She added that Hamas could have released the hostages two years ago.

Before Bedrosian’s speech, JD Vance said that the release of the hostages could be “any moment now”.

Bedrosian detailed that the hostages will be taken in “six to eight” vehicles and driven to forces inside of Israeli-controlled parts of Gaza before being transferred to southern Israel.

At that point they will be reunited with family.

She said: “Israel is ready if a living hostage requires any urgent medical attention, they will be brought to a medical facility immediately.”

In exchange, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, which includes nearly two dozen children.

Topics:

Gaza,Hamas,Israel,News,Palestine

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

Drugs

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

By Harry Warner

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

News

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

America

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

By Harry Warner

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

EU

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

By Harry Warner

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

America

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

By Harry Warner

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

News

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

By Harry Warner

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

By JOE

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

America

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

By Harry Warner

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

EU

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

By Harry Warner

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

America

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

News

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

By Harry Warner

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death in prison

sensitive

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death in prison

By JOE

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado dedicates award to President Trump

Nobel Committee

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado dedicates award to President Trump

By JOE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

By Jacob Entwistle

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

Horror

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories