08th Sep 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Stephen Hurrell

The iPhone 17 Pro Max: launch date, price, and pre orders confirmed for UK 

The iPhone 17 Pro Max goes on sale soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max will go on sale in Ireland on Friday, 12 September after the phone is revealed in an Apple live stream tomorrow.

Apple has confirmed it will reveal the next generation of iPhones during a live stream at 6pm Ireland time on Tuesday (9 September) and industry leaks suggest phone sellers will then open pre orders for the new phones on Friday, with deliveries beginning a week later.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone 17, an iPhone 17 Pro and a top-of-the-range iPhone 17 Pro Max during the live stream.

Apple shared an image of its logo in the style of a thermal image and while the new phones are not expected to feature thermal imaging technology, the image could be a nod to new cooling technology that allows the iPhone’s ultra fast processor to work without overheating.

Shoppers can also expect upgrades to the iPhones camera, with rumours of a 24mp front-facing camera improving on the 12mp camera on current iPhones. There will also be improvements to the telephoto lens on Pro and Pro Max cameras including an 8x optimal zoom.

The new iPhone 17 is expected to cost around €50 more than the iPhone 16. It means the base iPhone 17 would cost around €850, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost around €1,250.

The new phones will also be on sale with contract deals. Sky Mobile will sell the iPhone using Vodaphone’s network in Ireland. Expect prices of around €50 per month for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and around €40 for the standard iPhone at launch.

The Apple live stream revealing the new generation of the iPhone could also release a surprise new model. Rumours suggest Apple is going to compete with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Edge, a new ultra thin smartphone, with a new iPhone 17 Air model. Not much has been leaked about the new iPhone Air but it could be as thin as 5.5mm.

A more affordable iPhone 17e, which will be based on older iPhone architecture, will likely arrive some time early next year to complete the range.

Topics:

Affiliate,Apple,iPhone,Tech

