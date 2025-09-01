Search icon

01st Sep 2025

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

JOE

It has further fuelled concerns regarding his health

President Donald Trump’s decision to share an old photo has added to growing concerns about his health.

The ‘Donald Trump is dead’ rumour was sparked due to recent photographs of the US president’s bruised hand while he signed an executive order, and now he’s not been seen in public for a total of three days.

Because of this – as well as his second-in-command JD Vance’s exacerbating comments – the phrase ‘Trump is dead’ is dominating platforms such as Facebook and X.

Amid continuous concern about the President’s well-being, Trump posted an image of himself playing golf with a former football coach on his Truth Social.

However, it appears the photo was taken a week ago. Unsurprisingly, this added more fuel to the rumours, as it raises concerns about a potential attempt to distract the public from the true state of the president’s condition.

Just this week, Vice President Vance was asked by USA Today if he was prepared to step up to the plate if Trump were struck down by a successful assassination attempt.

“Terrible tragedies happen,” he replied. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Responding to the speculation, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

The President was linking to a post from another user, making comments on former President Joe Biden’s health.

The user added that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours”.

However, not everyone believes the President’s claims to be in good health.

In response to the week old golf photo Travis Akers, a retired US Navy intelligence officer wrote: “I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but if you’re fighting off increasing rumors that you may have suffered a major medical episode and to disprove that rumor and provide proof of life, you post a picture of allegedly playing golf with Jon Gruden today, it would be beneficial to post one that wasn’t from August 23rd.”

Topics:

Conspiracy,Donald Trump,Health,JD Vance

