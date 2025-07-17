Search icon

17th Jul 2025

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Sammi Minion


He wanted him to face his fears 

A clip showing an American influencer tossing his seven-year-old son from the top of a steep cliff has gone viral.

Garrett Gee — who runs the Bucket List Family — was seen by more than three million people as he took the desire for his son to conquer his fears to new heights.

In the clip, Garrett stands with his son in his arms from a perch on a cliff above Lake Powell, Colorado before proclaiming that some viewers “won’t love” his parenting style. 

He then threw the screaming child from the ledge. 

Despite the distressful scenes, Garrett’s son Calihan emerges with a beaming smile on his face, proving his dad somewhat correct. 

The video, posted to Instagram, does appear with an important disclaimer that reads: “This is NOT parental advice. This is NOT something I advise you try.” 

Unsurprisingly it has led to fierce debate from online commenters, with one critic writing: “The scream says it all. He’s not ready. I hate this for him.” 

Others have actually shown support for Garrett however, seeing his maverick parenting style as a breath of fresh air. 

Garrett has since made clear that his son did consent to the stunt, and was given ample opportunity to turn back if he chose. 

The influencer said: “He had the choice to climb down, jump himself, or have me throw him. He chose to be thrown.

“But regardless it was still scary for him. Scary for me too because I need to make sure he doesn’t cling onto me and hit the cliffs and also make sure he hits the water feet first.” 

He said: “We took our youngest Cali to a cliff height that we knew he would be safe. Really the biggest danger would be if he hesitated, didn’t jump far out, and fell down the cliff side.

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

