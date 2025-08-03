Search icon

03rd Aug 2025

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

Ava Keady

She has threatened to stop posting content until the matter is resolved.

An influencer has threatened to go on strike after saying she ‘needs more rights.’

Veronica B, known for her skits about Middle Eastern stereotypes, and other Australian influencers threatened to quit posting content and ‘go on strike’ until they are appreciated by the public.

The 39-year-old said she ‘doesn’t know how the world would survive’ without influencers and further moaned that she was ‘sick and tired’ of being treated ‘like a joke’.

“I’m sick and tired of us influencers being treated like we’re a joke… We deserve more rights and we deserve to be taken seriously,” she said.

The influencer, who has 578,500 followers on TikTok, was cheered on by 100 other influencers as she spoke about how much ‘hard work’ was involved in her job.

“As content creators and influencers, I don’t know how this world would survive. How would people know where to eat if we didn’t do restaurant reviews?

“How would people know how to do their makeup if we didn’t do Get Ready With Me videos? How would people know what to wear if we didn’t do outfit hauls. 

“I’ve decided to start an Australian Influencer Union,” she added.

Fellow creators have voiced their support for Veronica, with Dani Russell, who has over 700,000 TikTok followers, posting a video questioning what was harder: being a mother or a creator.

Sydney-based Jasmin Mitwali claimed influencers work harder than doctors and teachers, saying: “Honestly I do [work harder]. You literally have to stay relevant, come up with content all the time, film, do the work behind-the-scenes.”

Back in December of 2024, Veronica B was slammed for saying it was ‘hard work’ being an influencer.

She found herself in some very hot water after an interview at the Sydney TikTok Awards when she labelled the influencing gig such ‘hard work’ moments after she arrived in a Rolls Royce.

“You have to think of content, you have to edit it, you have to film it, you have to be constantly relevant and that is not easy,” she said.

The comments section was full of viewers saying how ‘out of touch’ her statement was.

One user wrote: “I’m just coming home from a 13-hour shift, on my feet for 11 of those 13, but damn this must have been hard! Praying for you.”

“Finished my 12-hour night shift and am about to start my next shift four hours later but this must have been so hard for you,” said another.

She replied to these comments saying: “Oops you have lots of spare time to be commenting on my TikTok. Your job must not be too hard.”

influencers,Strike,Work

