Influencer HSTikkyTokky arrested following year-long man hunt

The TikTok star was due to face magistrates in November last year

Social media influencer Harrison Sullivan, better known as HSTikkyTokky, has been arrested after being on the run for a year.

Sullivan (24) was detained in the UK on Friday (October 10) after he failed to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

A Surrey Police spokesperson confirmed Sullivan’s arrest, saying: “A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex was arrested on Friday, 10 October for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving.

“He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 11 October and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 October.”

A TikTok HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, 24, was detained in the UK on Friday who has been at the centre of a year-long manhunt after skipping a court hearing has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/RcgffaLcPv — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 13, 2025

The influencer was to face magistrates after reportedly crashing his £220k McLaren, however, he fled the country.

Sullivan was charged with a series of driving offences, which included failing to stop when his £200,000 McLaren was severely damaged in a horrific crash.

In addition, he was charged for using his phone while driving as well as driving without third-party insurance.

The year-long manhunt has now finally come to a close.

Sullivan quickly rose to fame on social media with his fitness videos and rows with other social media stars.