Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

The nursing influencer died after giving birth to her son, Crew.

Influencer Hailey Okula has died aged 33.

The 33-year-old nursing influencer died unexpectedly while giving birth to her son, Crew.

Her husband, Matt, shared the heartbreaking news via her Instagram account on April 2.

“It is with the heaviest of heart that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth,” he wrote.

“Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner.

“She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and above all else, unbelievably loyal.

“For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything,” he added.

While undergoing a c-section, Hailey suffered a rare cardiac complication called amniotic fluid embolism which occured when fluid enters a mother’s bloodstream in childbirth.

She died just minutes after Crew was born.

Hailey underwent years of IVF treatments to become pregnant, with Matt sharing in his tribute: “Words can’t describe how badly we wanted to be parents.

“After years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process, we were overjoyed to be expecting Crew. Hailey faced every hurdle with so much courage and love—even though her body went through so much, she never wavered.”

“Though her time with us was tragically cut short, Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world,” he added.

“She would have been the most amazing mom. Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son, and through everyone whose lives she touched.”

Hailey’s spirit was evident through her page, which she began in order to help and support aspiring nurses.