27th Oct 2025

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

JOE

He had a combined following of over 200,000 people across Instagram, TikTok, and X

Miami based TikTok star and lifestyle influencer Ben Bader has died aged 25.

His girlfriend, Reem, shared the devastating news on her TikTok.

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life,” Reem said in her emotional tribute.

“He genuinely loved every single person that he met, and he was so positive all the time.”

@reemibaby

please hold your loved ones extra tight and never forget to say I love you. life is unforgiving sometimes. I’m still in disbelief. he was such a special person.

♬ original sound – reem in miami🤍

Bader had a combined following of over 200,000 people across Instagram, TikTok, and X. He was mostly known for sharing lifestyle content and financial advice.

He ran a financial coaching course and also maintained an email newsletter in which he shared financial tips.

In her TikTok, Reem says that Bader’s cause of death is “still unknown.”

“No one really knows, and it seemed to have been extremely sudden,” Reem continued.

“There were really no signs of this happening. We were supposed to get dinner that night, and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple of hours before he passed, and he was so happy and so normal, and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Bader shared his final video on Instagram and TikTok on October 23, the same day he died.

Across social media, friends and family remembered the late internet personality, sharing their condolences with Reem and the rest of Bader’s family.

